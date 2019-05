These are the people arrested at 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach

More than 100 people were arrested on various charges during the 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office released the names, charges and mugshots of 114 people from the weekend.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 68 arrests -- 30 of which were alcohol-related and 10 of which were DWI-related -- 10 major auto-pedestrian accidents, eight major car crashes and 14 minor accidents, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Those numbers don't include Sunday.

Here are the names and charges of those arrested:

Name Charge

SEESMAN, MICHAEL MUNICIPAL HOLD - GPD

CARROLL, PAULA PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAMPBELL, DONALD POSS MARIJ <2OZ

GRANICH, SUEDE PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JERENTOSKI, RYAN NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

MORALES, STEVEN DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/

OBRYAN, KOURTNEY MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

JERENTOSKY, KORA DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE (MINOR

WILLIAMS, COURTNEY MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

BASS, LUXOTTICA RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP

LAFOUR, MICHAEL PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAVENER, DAISY MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

MIKLE, DARIUS NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

COOPER, TONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

TOMPKINS, MATTHEW NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

KOHL, ALAN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GILBERT, JAMES UNL CARRY HANDGUN LIC HOLDER

HANKS, MASON PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRATCHER, GINGER MUNICIPAL HOLD - GPD

LANMON, MATTHEW NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

WILLIAMS, THOMAS MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

GALLIER, JUSTIN MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

KOLODEJCAK, CHAD MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

HOWELL, HANNAH MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

DAVISON, MEREDITH PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RILEY, MADELINE PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ZEINE, AARON MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

VILLEGAS, JAIME EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

OHARA, JOHN UNL CARRYING WEAPON

PYLE, JORDAN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

JONES, TODD DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PYZDROWSKI, GATOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

WOODS, TRAVIS DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PETERS, DENNISE PUBLIC INTOXICATION - MINOR

DESSELLE, DEVEN DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE (MINOR

HUNTER, ARIEL NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

TOVAR, CESAR UNSERVE BOND CONDITION HOLD

BACHUS, TORI MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

THOMAS, PATRICK DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

BLUESTONE, CHRISTOPHER NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

MCCLENDON, TYLER OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT (BELL CO

HAWTHORNE, DELANO PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HINSON, MATHEW MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

GLANKLER, JOSEPH UNL CARRYING WEAPON

WILLIAMS, CODY PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, CURTIS UNL CARRYING WEAPON

ALLEN, CHARLES DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

HUTTON, COLBY PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOMNSKIE, DAKOTA DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MCMULLEN, BRIAN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BICKHAM, MATTHEW BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

PRICE, MELANIE NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

NINO, LISA NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

PARKER, HAYDEN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DEVENS, GENI NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

PACKARD, JUSTIN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

HALL, DALTON MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

BEERS, DAVIN DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC

INMAN, JUSTIN DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

LOVE, COLBY MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

HIPPLER, RAINE NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

KNOWLES, WILLIAM PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUMPAS, MATTHEW DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

SHERROUSE, ROBERT PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLCOMB, SCOTT PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, AUSTIN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TARLTON, GLENN UNSAFE SPEED

ASHLEY, JUSTIN NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

HENDERSON, KAYLEE NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

ESPINO, ALAINN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DODGE, MICHAEL RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP

HURL, JETT MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

DUTEAU, DAVID PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARKER, MADELINE PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ESPINO, OSCAR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RUBIO, JUAN DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PEVETO, DALTON PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARDNER, BOBBY PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCINTYRE, KAITLYNN MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

WILLIAMS, KATHRYN MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

NGYUEN, ALLYSA MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVE

SHAIRADER, LINDSEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

NICHOLAS, KRYSTAL NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

GUIJOSA, JAQUELINE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HEREAUD, DEBORAH PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HO, KEALA NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

RIDDICK, JAMES PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNS, SUMER NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

VELASQUEZ, ALFREDO DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC

CAMPBELL, MARK NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

PALACIO, ZACHARY PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAYES, MANN EVADING ARREST DETENTION

GORE, EEAN POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PAYNE, WILLIAM POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

SALDANA, CRISTIAN NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

LOPEZ, CHRISTIAN NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

DELEON, DAEGAN PUBLIC INTOXICATION - MINOR

MOORE, TYLER NO SEAT BELT - PASSENGER

CONYERS, MATHEW INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

WATERS, BERRY ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY F

RAMIREZ, JOSE PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, CHARLES PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKSON MCKNIGHT, HUNTER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MENDIETA, MARC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

QUINTERO, JACOB CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DUKE, JESSE NO DRIVERS LICENSE

WILBORN, TOD PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLEMAN, JONATHAN PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOERNER, PARKER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BEAUXIS, RONALD DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC

RUBIN, DARIOUS INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

SILVER, ALLISSA MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

TELLEZ, MIGUEL NO DRIVERS LICENSE

ALMANZA, JOSHUA PUBLIC INTOXICATION

