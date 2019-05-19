400 calls for service, 68 arrests, 8 major car crashes: Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach

From Friday into Saturday, there were 400 calls for service on the peninnsula during the Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, according to Henry Trochesset, Galveston County Sheriff.

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - There were 400 calls for service on the Bolivar Peninsula during the Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, according to Henry Trochesset, Galveston County sheriff.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 68 arrests -- 30 of which were alcohol-related and 10 of which were DWI-related -- 10 major auto-pedestrian accidents, eight major car crashes and 14 minor accidents, Trochesset said.

The event has been growing each year, and Trochesset said first responders attempted to work as efficiently as possible given the location of the festival.

He said at one point, LifeFlight was being treated as a regular ambulance since no emergency vehicles were left on the island to respond to calls.

By 6 p.m. Saturday, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office called the Texas Department of Public Safety for backup.

Trochesset said of the incidents reported, one man fell out of a truck and had to be taken to a hospital by LifeFlight. A head-on collision caused a woman to also be transported by LifeFlight.

Another man fell out of the bed of a truck, and the back wheel of the truck, he was in ran over his head. He was also transported by LifeFlight.

Trochesset said no one is dead.

Due to the high volume of EMS calls for service ESD #2 requested assistance from the following agencies to insure ... Posted by Galveston County Emergency Services District No.2 on Sunday, May 19, 2019

The city of Bolivar Peninsula's website said about the event:

"Thousands of Jeep Lovers head to Bolivar Peninsula and Crystal Beach Texas to meet-up with fellow jeepers for a relaxed weekend on the beachfront. Jeep lovers start rolling in Wednesday afternoon and Thursday to enjoy a few extra days on Bolivar Peninsula. Once Friday arrives so do the numbers of Jeep Lovers sporting their version of the ultimate jeep. Vacation Rentals are booked well in advance for this Bolivar Peninsula event and RV Parks also. It's always a quick breakfast and most the day is spent beachfront."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.