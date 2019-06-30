The Waffle Bus to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Houston Heights

HOUSTON - The Waffle Bus announced it's opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Houston Heights.

The food bus was designed by owner Phi Nguyen, who designed the unique slider, which features its signature waffle fries as the bun. The Waffle Bus hasn't announced an official date but did say its goal to open will be in August.

COMING SOON TO HOUSTON HEIGHTS! #thewafflebus #wafflebus #everydayimwafflin #houston #waffles #waffle #thisisinsiderfood... Posted by THE WAFFLE BUS on Sunday, 23 June 2019

The menu provides a variety of sliders like buttermilk fried chicken and waffle, creme brulee waffle, waffle burger and more.

Take a look at some tasty photos from The Waffle Bus Instagram:

