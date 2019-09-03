Katy man recalls being shot during West Texas mass shooting rampage

KATY, Texas - A Katy man is one of the several people who were injured in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area.

Fatai Quadri, who is a truck driver, said he was driving on I-20 when he heard a noise underneath his seat and thought one of his tires blew out.

Quadri, who is from Katy, told KPRC Channel 2 News over the phone that he pulled over to the shoulder and heard another noise.

"Then I heard the second sound. When I heard the second sound, that is when I see the blood coming out and I see a big hole on my hip! And the blood was coming out like somebody opened a tap,” Quadri said.

He said he turned on his hazards and another truck driver pulled over to see what was wrong. Quadri said he was losing a lot of blood and said he could barely talk. The other truck driver called 911.

An officer in a pickup truck put Quadri in the bed of his truck to take him to the hospital immediately. They then made contact with an ambulance on the way and Quadri was transferred to EMS.

He said doctors removed a bullet lodged in his leg. Quadri said he’s not sure how much longer he’ll have to stay in the hospital, but said he still can’t move his left leg.

The Katy man said he’s in a lot of pain, but grateful to be alive. His wife and kids were able to travel to West Texas to be with him as he recovers.

