What's next for the driver behind the wild horse ride on 59?

A photo of the horse hauled aboard the pickup truck on 59, as posted by Kerry Green Costello on Facebook, on March 9, 2019.

CORRIGAN, Texas - The driver responsible for carrying a horse atop a pickup truck on a 59 near Corrigan, Texas, Saturday, was ticketed for a defective taillight and may face charges for cruelty to animals, police say.

Corrigan police released a statement saying officers pulled over the half-ton pickup truck and learned from the driver that he was transporting the horse – secured only by its reins -- from Lufkin to Livingston, a nearly 40-mile stretch.

KTRK via CNN

In a statement, a Corrigan police official said officers explained the issues concerning the animal’s safety and transported the horse to a local livestock barn to “safely transport the horse to its destination.”

As of this writing, police say they have completed a case report for cruelty to animals, which will be presented to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.