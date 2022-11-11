El Paso High School students may have to retake SATs after tests fly out of UPS truck, reports say

Students at a Texas high school may have to retake the SATs after test papers flew out of a UPS truck.

El Paso High School seniors were made aware of the situation earlier this week. All but 55 tests were recovered, the district told NBC affiliate KTSM-TV.

“El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS,” spokesperson Liza Rodriguez said.

The tests affected were taken on Oct. 27 at the school.

