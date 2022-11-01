Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you want to know about

HOUSTON – “Whata-fiends” there’s a new menu item you can fall head over (cowboy boot) heels for -- Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries.

Available for a limited time, the new offering doesn’t require much explanation. They’re “crispy fries layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese.”

“We’re answering the call from Whataburger fans loving the new Chili Cheese Burger and requesting chili cheese fries,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “Layering our original-recipe chili and fancy shredded cheddar jack cheese over a bed of Whataburger’s famous crispy fries is taking a tried-and-true favorite to a new, delicious level.”

In October, Whataburger introduced several new fall menu items -- the Chili Cheese Burger, the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

MORE: The iconic food brands Texans love

Whataburger addicts, sound off: Have you tried these new menu items? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.