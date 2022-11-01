64º

LIVE

Texas

Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you want to know about

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Texas, Whataburger, Food, Eating, Fries
Whataburger chili cheese fries. (Whataburger)

HOUSTON – “Whata-fiends” there’s a new menu item you can fall head over (cowboy boot) heels for -- Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries.

Available for a limited time, the new offering doesn’t require much explanation. They’re “crispy fries layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese.”

“We’re answering the call from Whataburger fans loving the new Chili Cheese Burger and requesting chili cheese fries,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “Layering our original-recipe chili and fancy shredded cheddar jack cheese over a bed of Whataburger’s famous crispy fries is taking a tried-and-true favorite to a new, delicious level.”

In October, Whataburger introduced several new fall menu items -- the Chili Cheese Burger, the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

MORE: The iconic food brands Texans love

Whataburger addicts, sound off: Have you tried these new menu items? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter