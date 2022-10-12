Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you need to know about before your next order 🍔

HOUSTON – Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers.

And now, “Whata-fiends” there’s a new menu item you can fall head over (cowboy boot) heels for -- the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger. Available for a limited time, the new offering consists of “two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.”

“Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger executive vice president and chief marketing officer in a press statement. “The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar.”

Last week, Whataburger announced two new fall menu items -- the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

Whataburger addicts, sound off: Have you tried these new menu items? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.