87º

Texas

Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you need to know about before your next order 🍔

“Whataburger’s newest burger is all that and a bag of (corn) chips!” 🌽

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Food, Things to do, Texas, Trending, Whataburger, Consumer
Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger (Whataburger)

HOUSTON – Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers.

And now, “Whata-fiends” there’s a new menu item you can fall head over (cowboy boot) heels for -- the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger. Available for a limited time, the new offering consists of “two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.”

MORE: Whataburger has a secret menu. Here’s what you can order from it

“Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger executive vice president and chief marketing officer in a press statement. “The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar.”

Last week, Whataburger announced two new fall menu items -- the Whataburger Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

MORE: The iconic food brands Texans love

Whataburger addicts, sound off: Have you tried these new menu items? What do you think? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter