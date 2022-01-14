H-E-B named No. 2 grocer in the US behind Amazon

H-E-B is among the best grocers in the U.S., ranking second only behind Amazon in a report from Dunnhumby.

Dunnhumby lists Texas-based grocer H-E-B No. 2 followed by other retailers including Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart and Target.

This is the second consecutive year H-E-B has been dethroned by Amazon.

H-E-B last held the top spot in 2019.

According to the report, “H-E-B maintained its spot at No. 2, continuing to display its strategic superiority over the competition by holding its ground on its traditionally strong balance of great price perception and great quality perception.”

Dunnhumby’s ranking of the best grocers in the U.S. for 2021 is as follows: