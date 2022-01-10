Show your love for Whataburger with this newly-released James Avery charm

It’s a match made in Texas.

Texas-based artisan jeweler James Avery has added a new charm to its Whataburger collection.

Texans can now show their love for Whataburger by wearing the new heart-shaped charm on their wrist.

The design features Whataburger’s iconic orange stripes in hand-painted enamel with the restaurant logo engraved on the back.

A promotional images of James Avery's latest Whataburger charm. (James Avery)

The newly released charm is a part of James Avery’s 2022 Valentine’s Day catalog and joins three other Whataburger charms that jeweler released in 2019.

The Enamel “Whataburger®” Heart Charm retails for $74 and is available to be purchased online or in James Avery stores.