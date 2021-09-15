What Texas institutions deserve their own license plates? This is what KPRC 2 viewers said

HOUSTON – Floridians now have the option of having Disney-theme license plates. A little jealous of the move, we asked KPRC 2 viewers what Texas institutions deserve their own license plates.
Here are some of the best responses we received.
Marissa Weghorst: Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and Matthew McConaughey
Kelly O’Donnell: Alamo
Joyce Mahan Adams: Whataburger!!
Phallanen Neth: Astroworld?
Aida J Gonzalez: Gallery Furniture...lol
