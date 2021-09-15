What Texas institutions deserve their own license plates? This is what KPRC 2 viewers said

The "Classic Black" designed license plate is displayed on a car.= in this undated image provided by MyPlates.com.

HOUSTON – Floridians now have the option of having Disney-theme license plates. A little jealous of the move, we asked KPRC 2 viewers what Texas institutions deserve their own license plates.

Here are some of the best responses we received.

Marissa Weghorst: Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and Matthew McConaughey

Kelly O’Donnell: Alamo

Joyce Mahan Adams: Whataburger!!

Phallanen Neth: Astroworld?

Aida J Gonzalez: Gallery Furniture...lol

Cool idea, Florida. Hey Texans -- what Texas institutions deserve their own license plates? Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, September 6, 2021

What would you add? Let us know in the comments.