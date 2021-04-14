Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst arrested on domestic violence charge

DALLAS – Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Dallas.

Dallas police announced the arrest shortly before midnight. Police said a woman told them she was physically assaulted by Dewhurst, who is 75.

Dewhurst faces a charge of misdemeanor assault family violence. His bond was set at $1,000. Police have not disclosed the identity of the woman who called the police.

Last year, Dewhurst’s girlfriend was arrested on two separate occasions. The woman was accused of kicking him and breaking two of his ribs in one incident and in the other, throwing candle wax on him. A grand jury declined to indict her in the first case and charges were dropped in the second case last week.