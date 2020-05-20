Sources: Girlfriend accused of beating former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, cracking his ribs

HOUSTON – The girlfriend of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst was arrested and charged after accusations that she attacked Dewhurst twice last week, according to police sources.

According to the sources, the attacks happened at Dewhurst’s River Oaks home where they both live.

The woman accused has been identified as 40-year-old Leslie Ann Caron.

According to sources, Caron and Dewhurst, 74, got into an argument on the night of May 13. During the argument, Caron is accused of kicking Dewhurst in the chest and then leaving the house, according to sources.

Sources said the couple into an argument that turned physical when Caron returned a few days later. Caron kicked Dewhurst in the chest again, fracturing his ribs, sources said. Caron is also accused bitting and scratching Dewhurst, sources said.

Caron was arrested and is being held in the Harris County Jail on $15,000 bond. She was charged with abuse of the elderly.

KPRC 2 has been unable to reach Dewhurst for comment.

