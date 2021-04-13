Texas pausing administration of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal recommendation

FILE - In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a pause in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – Administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is being paused in Texas, following a recommendation from federal health agencies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that state officials are working with federal officials to temporarily stop doses of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine from being administered.

The move comes after officials at federal health and drug agencies recommended the stoppage while they investigate reports of blood clots in people who have received the shot. Nationwide, six people have suffered rare clots.

Abbott said no cases of blood clots associated with the vaccine have been reported in Texas.

“I urge Texans who do experience adverse reactions, such as severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, to contact their health care providers or call 2-1-1 to receive a referral for a health care provider,” Abbott said.

Abbott said vaccines are a crucial tool in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up,” Abbott said.

Health officials in both Houston and Harris County said they are also halting the administration of the J&J vaccine.