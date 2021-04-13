Houston, Harris County following feds’ recommended pause of J&J vaccine

FILE In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a pause in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HOUSTON – Both the Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health will follow a recommendation from federal health agencies that use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine should be paused.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet Tuesday that administration of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine will be put on hold after a recommendation from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Harris County Public Health will follow FDA/CDC guidance and pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines at our sites. Residents who were scheduled to get the J&J vaccine at NRG Park today will be offered Pfizer instead. Mobile sites will be distributing Moderna. — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) April 13, 2021

“Residents who were scheduled to get the J&J vaccine at NRG Park today will be offered Pfizer instead,” Hidalgo said in her tweet. “Mobile sites will be distributing Moderna.”

A tweet by officials at the Houston Health Department said use of the vaccine will be halted while rare adverse reactions to it are investigated.

The Houston Health Department is following the guidance of the CDC and FDA to pause use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution as rare adverse reactions are investigated. The department will await guidance on future use of the vaccine. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UhBycSTAlo — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) April 13, 2021

Officials at the federal agencies said the pause is recommended while they investigate reports of blood clots in people who have received the vaccine.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the mass vaccination clinic being held at NRG Park received about 42,000 doses of the J&J vaccine last week. That is the largest allotment of the vaccine in the Houston area. The Houston Health Department’s Immunization Bureau only received doses of the Moderna vaccine in last week’s allotment.