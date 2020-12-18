Here is where vaccine distributions are headed in Texas next week

HOUSTON – More than a half-million doses of coronavirus vaccines are headed to Texas next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

State officials said more than 1,100 providers in 185 counties will receive the 620,000 doses that are headed to the Lone Star State over the weekend. Officials said 460,500 of the doses will come from Moderna while 159,000 will come from Pfizer.

LIST: Providers who will receive does of coronavirus vaccine next week

“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, said in a written statement. “Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective -- both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”

Officials said this will all depend on whether the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine. That decision is expected soon, officials said.

These doses are in addition to the more than 224,000 that were distributed in Texas this week, officials said.

All the shots are still restricted in availability, meaning only front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities can receive the vaccines.

Harris County list

Here’s a closer look at where the vaccine is headed in Harris County. You can see the full distribution list here.