Abbott convenes emergency meeting about ‘skyrocketing energy costs’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called an emergency meeting with lawmakers Saturday aimed at addressing the high energy bills being sent to some Texans after this week’s winter storm.

At the height of the storm, millions of Texans were left in the dark and cold by state-mandated blackouts after several power plants went offline because of the frigid weather.

“It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs,” Abbott said in a written statement.

RELATED READ: Some CenterPoint customers say they received a $200,000 bill; company says it’s an error

According to Abbott, the meeting included Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and members of various Texas Senate and House committees.

Ad

Abbott said he wants to “develop solutions to ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills.”

Results of the meeting were not yet released.