Some CenterPoint customers say they received a $200,000 bill; company says it’s an error

A KPRC 2 viewer shared this image of their digital bill on Feb. 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – Some CenterPoint Energy customers contacted KPRC 2 on Thursday and said they had received a bill for more than $200,000.

Just about everyone who contacted KPRC 2 said they received a bill for the same amount -- $202,102,16.

In a statement, CenterPoint officials said they are aware of incorrect billing information being center the utility company’s natural gas customers.

“Customers do not owe this amount, and it will not be drafted from their account,” officials said in the statement.

CenterPoint officials said they are looking into the issue and will update customers once the issue is resolved.