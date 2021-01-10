GALLERY: Family shares photos of snowfall in Abilene, Texas

HOUSTON – This Texas family shared a photo of a huge snowman on Sunday.
The snowfall occurred in Abilene, Texas.
This family is among the many Texans enjoying a beautiful snow day.
KPRC
Snow in Abilene, Texas
