Texas

This Texas town among most charming small towns in the South

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Texas, things to do, places to go, travel, Houston, Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg, Texas winery
14. Fredericksburg, TexasPros: Warm climate, above average air quality, low cost of living, low home prices, low crime, walkability. Cons: None, according to Forbes.
14. Fredericksburg, TexasPros: Warm climate, above average air quality, low cost of living, low home prices, low crime, walkability. Cons: None, according to Forbes. (Photolitherland Chris Litherland/Wikimedia Commons)

HOUSTON – When it comes to small-town charm, Fredericksburg checks all the boxes.

Located in the Texas Hill Country, this town was recently ranked as the No. 2 most charming community in the south, according to Big Seven Travel.

Houstonians can take the nearly four-hour drive to a popular getaway, which is nestled between Austin and San Antonio. The historic town provides visitors with opportunities to learn about its rich history.

Fredericksburg is known for its wineries, craft beer and great shopping. No chain stores are allowed within the city centre, but is home to about 150 local boutiques.

Other fun things to do in Fredericksburg include the National Museum of the Pacific War and the Hangar Hotel.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: