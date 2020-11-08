This Texas town among most charming small towns in the South

HOUSTON – When it comes to small-town charm, Fredericksburg checks all the boxes.

Located in the Texas Hill Country, this town was recently ranked as the No. 2 most charming community in the south, according to Big Seven Travel.

Houstonians can take the nearly four-hour drive to a popular getaway, which is nestled between Austin and San Antonio. The historic town provides visitors with opportunities to learn about its rich history.

Fredericksburg is known for its wineries, craft beer and great shopping. No chain stores are allowed within the city centre, but is home to about 150 local boutiques.

Other fun things to do in Fredericksburg include the National Museum of the Pacific War and the Hangar Hotel.