One tank trips: 6 things to do on your next trip to Fredericksburg

HOUSTON – One tank of gas can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series "One Tank Trips," helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

Fredericksburg, Texas

Distance from downtown Houston to Fredericksburg: 238 miles

During the late summer, the Texas Hill Country serves as a favorite getaway for Texans. The charming and historic town nestled between Austin and San Antonio provides visitors with opportunities to learn about the rich history of the town and plenty of other things to do.

Here are six things to know about your next trip there:

Nestled within the heart of the Hill Country, this winery does not only have a scenic setting, but was also named “one of the top three producers in Texas” by USA Today. The facility on Main Street covers 10,600 square feet. The winery is owned and operated by the Switzer family: three brothers and their wives along with a nephew, niece and grandmother. Guests can visit the winery for tastings on Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

2. National Museum of the Pacific War

The 55,000 square feet of exhibit space spread over three galleries and six acres aims to tell human stories. It is the only museum that focuses specifically on telling the story of World War II. The museum is vast with history, stories and knowledge, including an exhibit on the Pacific combat zone, an education and research center with recorded interviews, manuscripts and official documents of veterans of the war, a Japanese garden of peace, a memorial courtyard honoring veterans and plaza of presidents paying tribute to the 10 American presidents who served in WWII. In early 2020, an exhibit will open and pay tribute to the life of Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

The main attraction that brings people to the Fredericksburg area is this huge pink granite dome. Guests can hike almost 11 miles of hiking trails, camp, bird, rock climb and stargaze. This is a great spot for more outdoorsy people to camp and hike. You can also ditch the hiking and make it a stop for a quick picnic lunch to see the sights and take in the surrounding nature. The area is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The gate opens at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

4. Fredericksburg Brewing Co.

Created in 1994, the Fredericksburg Brewing Co. opened shop and is now proclaimed as the oldest brewpub in Texas. It has many award-winning brews. The historic location is within a restored two- story 1890s building on Main Street among all the best shopping in town. The space includes a biergarten, a restaurant and a “bed & brew” complete with 12 guest rooms. All of the operations are part of Fredericksburg Brewing Co.

5. Hangar Hotel

Located directly on a tarmac, the Hangar Hotel was designed to mimic a World War II hangar in the 1940s. Within the historically unique hotel one can find airplane memorabilia, model planes, USO history and artifacts that resemble the romance of the '40s. Enjoy the airport diner that serves up eggs, pancakes, waffles and milkshakes at both breakfast and lunchtime. There is also a conference center that can host up to 500 guests, a second floor observation deck housing great views and the officers’ club for a night on the town.

6. Vaudeville

The three-story landmark is home to not only a renowned bistro and supper club, but also a gourmet market, a wine store, a home and giftware showroom, an art gallery and an events space. Vaudeville is owned by chef Jordan Muraglia and artist Richard Boprae. The bistro serves new American comfort food and is open every day. The supper club serves a seven-course culinary experience. Reservations for the supper club can be made for Friday, Saturday and Monday. To learn more about Vaudeville’s unique showroom and items, click here.

Tips & tricks