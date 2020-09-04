Mum masks are Texas’ newest trend for homecoming amid pandemic

HOUSTON – Just like everything else in 2020, homecoming is going to look a bit different for Texans.

Though the longtime tradition of lugging massive mums through high school hallways continues, now people are adapting to today’s health crisis with a creative, Texas twist — the mum mask.

The idea for the timely invention was sparked by Shay Mueller, a mum maker from Rusk, Texas.

“I was laying in bed one night it just came into my head. I jumped up and went and started making them in my craft room,” Mueller said according to NBCDFW. “I’m always trying to think of something new, everyone’s gotta wear a mask, what better way to remember homecoming 2020 than a mum mask!”

It’s that Time! DO YOU NEED ANYTHING for HoMeCoMiNg? Yes we did! We made MUM MASK! We have Garters, Mums of all sizes,... Posted by Shay Summers Mueller on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Will your high schooler sport a mum mask this year?