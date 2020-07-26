This is what the Texas coast looks like on Sunday after Hurricane Hanna made landfall

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Parts of South Texas woke up on Sunday to damaged buildings and flooded streets after Hurricane Hanna made landfall as a Category 1 storm the day before.

Hanna arrived with 90 mph winds on the Texas Coast late Saturday afternoon near Port Mansfield. A second landfall took place in Kenedy County.

Some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, though some isolated areas may get up to 18 inches of rain in total.

Here’s what it looked along the Texas coast on Sunday morning:

The view this morning around Corpus Christi from the aquarium/north shore area to the art center. #txwx #HurricaneHanna #hanna pic.twitter.com/5j5T4WsDAx — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) July 26, 2020

Thomas Shanahan sent us the video from Marina Del Sol#hurricanehanna #weather #2020 pic.twitter.com/Cp2XSxOeug — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) July 26, 2020

On the left, 24 hours ago in Galveston, TX when Hurricane Hanna was coming onshore. Current view on the right. pic.twitter.com/rT05iY5WOJ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 26, 2020