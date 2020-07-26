82ºF

This is what the Texas coast looks like on Sunday after Hurricane Hanna made landfall

Two men walk on a flooded road as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Parts of South Texas woke up on Sunday to damaged buildings and flooded streets after Hurricane Hanna made landfall as a Category 1 storm the day before.

Hanna arrived with 90 mph winds on the Texas Coast late Saturday afternoon near Port Mansfield. A second landfall took place in Kenedy County.

Some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, though some isolated areas may get up to 18 inches of rain in total.

Here’s what it looked along the Texas coast on Sunday morning:

