Facts and figures: 6 things to know about Hurricane Hanna

Hanna made landfall on the the southern Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday evening. Here are six fast facts and figures about Hanna:

1. Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Before making landfall on the south Texas coast Saturday evening, Hanna intensified to a Category 1 hurricane, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. By Sunday morning, forecasters had downgraded Hanna to a tropical storm.

2. Hanna made landfall on Padre Island

At around 5 p.m., Hanna made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Padre Island, about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, according to the National Hurricane Center.

3. Hanna had sustained winds of 90 mph when it came ashore

Hanna came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties

Saturday, as Hurricane Hanna nears the southern Texas coast. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties: Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleburg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata counties.

The declaration provides Abbott the ability to waive statutes or administrative rules that may hinder the response or recovery, and also provide him the ability to ask for federal assistance in response to Hurricane Hanna, which he has. During a news briefing, Abbott announced he had requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance.

5. Hanna is the first hurricane to hit the state’s southern Texas coast since Harvey

Hanna is the first hurricane to hit the southern Texas coast since Hurricane Harvey swept through the area in August 2017.

6. Hanna is the first hurricane to hit Texas during the month of July since 2008

Hanna is the first hurricane to hit Texas during the month of July since Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

