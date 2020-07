As Hurricane Hanna nears the southern Texas coast, Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to discuss the state’s preparedness at a press conference slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Hanna intensified to a Category 1 hurricane early Saturday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Hanna is expected to make landfall on the south Texas Coast, somewhere between Corpus Christi and Port Mansfield, Saturday afternoon or early evening.

