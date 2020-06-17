Thousands sign online petition demanding H-E-B reinstate its mask policy

As Texas starts to experience the second peak in COVID-19 infections, H-E-B shoppers are calling on the company to do its part in limiting the spread of the virus by mandating its mask policy again.

A petition created by David Spener on Change.org explains that the Texas-based supermarket dropped the requirement for shoppers to wear a mask because Gov. Greg Abbott has not granted local governments the power to legally require people in public places to wear masks, according to H-E-B representatives.

Spener’s argument is that H-E-B, a private company, has the right to require its customers to wear masks in their stores.

H-E-B is called out to follow the example of Costco, which has strictly enforced a face-covering rule for its warehouse members.

The petition demanding H-E-B reinstate its mask policy for the benefit of its partners, shoppers, and the wider public in Texas, has garnered nearly 40,000 signatures as of Wednesday.