Texan teen catches nearly 900-pound shark in Port Aransas

A 13-year-old boy made a massive catch on a recent offshore trip in Port Aransas.

According to mySA.com, Micah Harless, of Weatherford, reeled in a tiger shark with the help of his father.

Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing, the charter boating company the teenager was on, shared the news on its Facebook page.

The tiger shark was 11 feet, 6 inches long and weighed 844 pounds.

An employee with Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing told mySA.com the meat was split between approximately 14 people who were on the charter boat.