SAN ANTONIO – Three people in a small airplane were killed Sunday night when it crashed near the San Antonio International Airport, according to reports.

At least 26 fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Rhapsody Drive, near the San Antonio International Airport, around 6:26 p.m., according to the San Antonio Fire Department’s active call list online.

The plane took off from Sugar Land, according to Fire Chief Charles Hood.

The pilot was headed to Boerne, but activated an alert that indicated he would be attempting an emergency landing at the San Antonio International Airport, Hood said.

The plane fell short about 150 yards, crashing into the street, Hood said.

Firefighters searched a 20-block radius to make sure the engine didn’t fall into a structure while the plane was descending.

No other injuries were reported, which would have been the case had the plane crashed onto the highway or an apartment complex, Hood said.

“As tragic as it is, it could have been much worse,” he said.

The plane appeared to be owned by RTW Capital LLC, an Austin company, based on the aircraft’s tail number.

According to FlightAware’s registration information, the airplane is a Piper PA-24-250, a fixed-wing single-engine craft with four seats.

Roads in the area were closed while authorities investigated the scene.