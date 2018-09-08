Texas-sized grand opening for Amazon new fulfillment center in north Houston

HOUSTON - It was a Texas-sized grand opening for Amazon in north Houston. The company opened its new fulfillment center Friday.

A high-profile visitor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, was there to see it.

The fulfillment center is located on Ella Boulevard, just south of the Sam Houston Tollway. The state-of-the-art, 855,000-square-foot facility includes 25 miles of conveyor belts.

Abbott took a tour at the center and talked about Amazon's impact on Texas' economy.

"I appreciate Amazon for helping Texas to further diversify our economy. Texas' economy is booming across so many sectors including manufacturing, financial services, health care and especially the technology sector," Abbott said.

This is the second Amazon facility located in the Houston area. Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 workers at the facility and is expected to hire up to 2,500 more.

