Texas A&M Corps of Cadets fulfill Barbara Bush's funeral request

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. - It was a moving sight to see Saturday afternoon as the procession for the former first lady arrived at the Bush presidential library.

There, lined up along Barbara Bush Drive, were hundreds of members of the Corps of Cadets to welcome the motorcade.

They stood at attention and saluted as that procession of about 13 vehicles arrived with the former first lady.

They were escorted by Houston police, DPS and a number of other law enforcement agencies.

Once the procession passed the Corps of Cadets, it passed directly in front of the George Bush library and around the circular drive.

From there, it turned toward the back of the library, where the procession came to an end.

Just behind the library and beyond a set of gates is where the former first lady will be laid to rest alongside her daughter Robin, who passed away at the age of 3 from leukemia.

Earlier in the week, members of the Bush family said the event was more than just a funeral -- it was really a celebration of life for Barbara Bush.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.