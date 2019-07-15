Temple retrial: Judge says no mistrial after local TV station violates court order

HOUSTON - The retrial of David Temple in connection with the 1999 slaying of his wife entered its second week Monday.

The judge ruled that there would be no mistrial after a request by the defense.

The request came after KHOU-TV violated a court order last week by live streaming audio of testimony and possibly confidential attorney conversations.

KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said he didn't expect the judge to declare a mistrial, saying the jury likely didn’t hear the live stream.

Background

Temple is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife, Belinda Temple.

Monday's proceedings started with the reading of old testimony from three brothers who were considered witnesses at the time of the shooting. The testimony is controversial because the defense is trying to narrow the timeframe that their client could have committed a crime and tried to cover it up.

Who was on the stand Monday?

Another neighbor of the Temples took the stand Monday and testified that he heard two gunshots at the same time the brothers claimed to have heard a shot. Prosecutors said there is no proof that the sound the brothers said they heard while watching a cartoon was indeed a gunshot.

Another witness testified Monday that she saw a box of shotgun shells while helping the Temples move some boxes. The testimony is key to the state's case because David Temple has long denied owning a shotgun and a weapon has never been recovered.

Current wife files for divorce

Just days into the retrial, David Temple’s second wife, Heather Temple, filed for divorce. The two were having an affair at the time of Belinda Temple’s murder.

Heather Temple is expected to testify sometime this week.

