David Temple's wife, Heather Temple, files for divorce in middle of husband's retrial

HOUSTON - Heather Temple, David Temple's current wife, has filed for divorce, KPRC 2 Investigates has learned.

She filed for divorce Thursday morning.

David Temple is charged with murder in the 1999 slaying of his former wife, Belinda Temple.

David Temple spent nine years in prison after a jury convicted him in 2007. After a lengthy appeals process, his conviction was overturned in 2016 for prosecutorial misconduct. He was released on bail while he awaited a new trial.

Belinda Temple was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

David Temple went on to marry Heather, and she is expected to be called on to testify during David's trial.

David Temple's retrial started Monday and is expected to last four weeks.

Here is a statement from Belinda's family:

“We are hopeful that by filing for divorce, Heather will be more candid and factual as to what she knows about Belinda’s murder."

