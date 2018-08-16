Teen gunned down during northwest Houston robbery

HOUSTON - A teenager was shot and killed during a robbery Wednesday in northwest Houston.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. at the Innsbruck-Lemoyne Apartment at 4603 Sherwood Lane.

Houston police said they believe Brian Portales, 16, was killed while a group of men were trying to steal his cellphone and wallet.

The three men were seen driving away in black Mercedes or BMW with paper plates, police said.

Spring Valley police later stopped a car matching that description and took three people into custody, investigators said.

It was not immediately clear if the three taken into custody have been charged in connection with the crime.



