Teen charged with murder after boy, 8, dies after being shot during drive-by

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

Devonte Lockett, 18, is charged with murder.

Related Stories

The shooting, which police said was gang related, happened the evening of March 1 in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3900 block of Scott Street.

The boy died March 28.

Houston police said a woman left her three children in the car while she went inside the salon. A vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting, police said. It is possible that more than one gun was fired, police said. A black vehicle was seen driving away, investigators said.

Tristian Hutchins, 8, and Kheristian Hutchins, 5, were injured in the shooting, police said. An 11-year-old, who was also in the car, was not injured, police said.

Tristian had been at Memorial Hermann Hospital since the shooting, where he was on life support, police said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet that he was heartbroken after hearing of Tristian’s death.

I’m heartbroken today to hear about 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins death weeks after he was shot while sitting in his mother’s car. As I said before, police will find those responsible, but we also need witnesses to come forward. Violence against our children will not be tolerated. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 29, 2018

The day after the shooting, Turner made an impassioned plea for information to help find the gunman.

“You’ve got to give them up,” Turner said. “I don’t care if you’re the mother, the father, the sister, the brother. You have to give them up. OK?”

Kheristian, who was shot in the leg, is recovering at home, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called those responsible for the shooting cowards.

"You're not men," Acevedo said. "You're cowards. You have no conscience."

Acevedo called on the community to come forward with information about not just the nail salon shooting, but nearly 10 shootings that have led to the death or injury of children since December 2016.

"It's time for our city, our residents -- you can live in fear or you can come forward and help us bring justice to these families," Acevedo said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.