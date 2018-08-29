News

'Suspicious shooting incident' reported in subdivision near Lake Conroe, officials say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor, Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
KPRC2

Sky2 flies over scene of 'suspicious shooting incident' in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are investigating a "suspicious shooting incident" in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines, near Lake Conroe.

Sky2 flew over the scene, which showed law enforcement lining the street and crime scene tape blocking off the driveway of the home where the shooting took place. 

Investigators also blocked off the sole entrance and exit to Sunrise Ranch. 

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

