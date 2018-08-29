'Suspicious shooting incident' reported in subdivision near Lake Conroe, officials say

Sky2 flies over scene of 'suspicious shooting incident' in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are investigating a "suspicious shooting incident" in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines, near Lake Conroe.

Sky2 flew over the scene, which showed law enforcement lining the street and crime scene tape blocking off the driveway of the home where the shooting took place.

Investigators also blocked off the sole entrance and exit to Sunrise Ranch.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious shooting incident in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines (Sunrise Ranch subdivision). PIO is in route. Media staging loc. to follow pic.twitter.com/SF9r1bd6c3 pic.twitter.com/f9dfdzf2Sk — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 29, 2018

Authorities have Sunrise Ranch blocked off as investigators look into "suspicious shooting. " Only residents can enter and exit the neighborhood. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/F7HaNoiX6Z — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) August 29, 2018

