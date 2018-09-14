Sugar Land resident tests positive for West Nile virus

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A resident of Sugar Land has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the city.

The adult recently learned of the results after a test at a local hospital.

No other details were released by Fort Bend County officials, including the age of the individual and where the exposure happened, due to privacy concerns.

The city said no mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 10.

"Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn," Dr. Joe Anzaldua, Sugar Land's medical director and health authority, said. "People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

READ: What you need to know about mosquito protection

Symptoms of the virus include:

Stiff neck

Vision problems

Body tremors

Mental confusion

Memory loss

Seizures

The city said in a press release, "Up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own."

The city said it will increase mosquito spraying to two times per week, and continue to trap and test mosquitoes in the area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the "Four Ds":

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

Click here to read more from the city of Sugar Land.

