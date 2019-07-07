Sugar Land has best tasting water in America, water association finds

HOUSTON - Sugar Land has the best-tasting water in America, according to the American Water Works Association.

The Houston-area locale has the second-best-tasting water in North America. The Canadian town The Blue Mountain, Ontario, earned the No. 1 spot, the association determined.

The American Water Works Association an international non-profit, scientific and educational association founded to improve water quality and supply, according to the organization’s website.



Not much information is available on the criterion for the taste test, but the competition cited an “esteemed judging panel (which) rated each water system on its flavor characteristics.”

Sugar Land competed against 28 other water samples from across the country that won their state contests, Community Impact reported, citing city documents. Community Impact added that the sample was taken from “a site in the center of the city’s service area from the Brazos River via Oyster Creek…representative of the water being delivered to all citizens.”



