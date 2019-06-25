Substitute teacher fired after recording videos in El Campo HS, uploading them to porn site

KPRC2

EL CAMPO, Texas - A substitute teacher was fired after loading about a dozen videos of her touching herself inappropriately inside El Campo High School last month.

The teacher uploaded the videos to a porn website, according to authorities.

Were charges filed?

Although the teacher was fired, no charges have been filed.

“We can’t find a law that she violated,” El Campo police Chief Terry Stanphill said.

Stanphill said he consulted with the district attorney’s office and they couldn't determine that the teacher had broken any laws.

Where were the videos filmed?

The videos were filmed inside a classroom and a teacher workroom. The teacher appeared to be alone in the videos, officials said.

Were students present?

No students were present when the videos were recorded, according to El Campo Independent School District officials.

How long was the teacher employed?

District officials said the teacher had been employed for about three months before she was fired.

What students, teachers are saying

Everyone seems to know who the teacher is.

One student said everyone is watching the videos and that she was a regular sub for his English classes.

An El Campo Middle School teacher who did not want to be identified said she was upset over the incident and thought that the substitute teacher's picture should be plastered all over the news so she doesn’t work at any schools again.

What is the district saying?

The district said found out about the videos last week via a tip and is consulting with attorneys to see what the school can do besides fire her.

El Campo ISD response:

"The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff members were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident.

"The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority."

