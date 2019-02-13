St. John's HS wrestling program building a legacy

HOUSTON - At St. John’s High School, the wrestling program is seeing major success under head coach Alan Paul.

The program has won three straight SPC championships and even won the state title two of the last three years.

This season, it has won the state dual and individual championships and is now looking to win its fourth straight conference title.

Senior Harrison Fernelius was a 2019 state champion and is excited about the direction in which the program is headed.

He said he hopes his team can make the jump to the national wrestling scene.

“I really hope to set the foundation for future generations of Maverick wrestlers to go forward to the national competition,” Fernelius said.

