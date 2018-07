Investigators drive into a wooded area in Montgomery County, Texas, on July 18, 2018, after a skull was found.

CONROE, Texas - A human skull was found Wednesday near an old oil field in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County deputies, the remains were found about 5 p.m. behind the field along Old Humble Pipeline Road near the San Jacinto River.

Investigators said the area showed evidence of high water previously being in the area.

A forensic anthropologist is being called to help with the investigation, deputies said.



