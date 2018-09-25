Person of interest in siblings' disappearance arrested in California

Ramon Escobar, a person of interest in the missing Houston siblings case, has been arrested in California on unrelated charges.

HOUSTON - A man arrested in California is being called a person of interest in the case of missing Houston-area siblings, police said.

According to authorities, Ramon Escobar, 47, was picked up in Santa Monica in connection with a string of baseball bat attacks that left three homeless people dead and four others seriously injured.

Escobar is believed to be the nephew of Rogelio Escobar, 65, and Dina Escobar, 61, who went missing in late August within days of each other.

Foul play was taken into consideration after Dina Escobar’s van was found days after her disappearance, burned beyond recognition on a beach in Galveston, police said.

According to police, they have been wanting to talk to the siblings' nephew about his missing aunt and uncle but had been unable to locate him.

Though the identity of the Ramon Escobar arrested in California has not yet been confirmed to be the siblings' nephew, his birth date is the same as the person of interest, police said.

Family members told KPRC 2 Ramon Escobar had been living with Rogelio Escobar at the time of his disappearance.

Dina’s daughter also told KPRC 2 she believes this Ramon Escobar is her cousin and Dina and Rogelio Escobar’s nephew.

Police are expected to release more information about Ramon Escobar's arrest Tuesday.

