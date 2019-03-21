LIVE STREAM: Shelter-in-place ordered in Deer Park, Galena Park over benzene concerns

DEER PARK, Texas - After several days of battling a fire, the Intercontinental Terminals Co. and Deer Park community are still not in the clear.

ITC released a statement Thursday saying it was “experiencing action levels of benzene” at the storage facility that burned for nearly three days.

The company issued a shelter-in-place around 3 a.m. for the industrial area directly around the facility until further notice, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 a.m., the shelter-in-place was expanded to cover the entire city of Deer Park. Authorities are telling residents to remain indoors or inside an enclosed space. All pets should also be put inside.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that while elevated levels of benzene have not been detected in Galena Park, the mayor has issued a shelter-in-place for the town out of an abundance of caution.

People are also being advised to close all doors, turn off air conditioning or heating and close any fireplace dampers to "keep chemical vapors from entering." Ceiling or rotary fans can be used to keep cool.

Any holes, gaps or cracks should also be covered with a wet towel or sheet to keep toxic vapors out of homes.

Full shelter-in-place instructions can be found on the Deer Park website. Anyone experiencing trouble breathing should immediately contact 911.

Several school districts will be closed Thursday including:

La Porte ISD

Pasadena ISD

Sheldon ISD

Galena ParkISD

Channelview ISD

Deer Park ISD

San Jacinto College

KIPP - Northeast Campus - KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College Prep

East End Campus - KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore

South East Campus - KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime

Clear Creek ISD - Clear Horizons Early College High School

BakerRipley Pasadena Campus

Family Christian Academy

City of Pasadena workers who live in Deer Park have been told to not report to work.

Authorities also said Highway 225 is closed between Highway 146 and Beltway 8 in both directions due to the shelter-in-place.

ITC said it is working with officials to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and that it will provide updates as needed.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials at @ReadyHarris Emergency Ops Center getting real-time data on air quality to support @deerparkoem and facility response to benzene readings in the area near ITC facility. #DeerParkFire pic.twitter.com/FwgPc10TjB — Francisco Sanchez (@DisasterPIO) March 21, 2019

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and crews spent the day monitoring the area due to the possibility of a flareup.

Around 5 p.m., the flames reignited, sending an explosion and newly erupted flames into the air once again.

However, because crews were already on hand and monitoring the situation, the blaze was re-extinguished within minutes using foam and water.

