What you need to know about benzene, the chemical that has Deer Park shut down

DEER PARK, Texas - The entire city of Deer Park is at a standstill and several area schools have canceled classes due to a shelter-in-place issued Thursday morning.

According to the Intercontinental Terminals Co., high levels of benzene were detected in the area, but what is benzene?

The American Cancer Society says benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. It is also a known carcinogen that has been linked to leukemia and other blood cancers.

Benzene evaporates quickly and will float on top of water, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC, benzene can come from volcanoes or forest fires and is also a “natural part of crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke.”

People can be exposed to benzene is a variety of ways, including tobacco smoke, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions – such as that from the ITC fire.

benzene is used to make many types of lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents, drugs and pesticides and was one of the chemicals being stored in the tanks that burned in Deer Park.

The CDC says benzene causes blood cells to not function properly and can lead to anemia. It can also cause a loss of white blood cells, which could damage the immune system, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of breathing in benzene include:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Death (at very high levels)

Ingesting high levels of benzene through eating or drinking can cause symptoms such as:

Vomiting

Irritation of the stomach

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Death (at very high levels)

The CDC says anyone exposed to benzene should either leave the area and find fresh air, or shelter-in-place, which is what has been advised by Deer Park officials.

For more information about benzene and its effects, visit the CDC website or the American Cancer Society Website.



