Serial streaker spotted at The Woodlands Mall; This is what authorities know about naked man so far

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man walked through a store naked at The Woodlands Mall last Thursday, and now suspect him in a number of other similar incidents in stores across our area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspect on Facebook, and explained how witnesses say he came into the Club Monaco store around 2:40 p.m. He explained that he was just “looking,” and minutes later, stripped naked and began walking around the store.

When customers and employees screamed at him, he ran out of the store. Authorities say he quickly got dressed while he was running out the door.

MCSO officials say that during the deputies’ investigation, they learned that this same man had also exposed himself at a TJ Maxx in Shenandoah, Texas, on May 15, and again at the Kirkland’s in Oak Ridge on May 16. There are also reports of the suspect exposing himself in other law enforcement jurisdictions.

The man is believed to be driving a dark gray Ford F250 or F350, 1999 to 2007 year model, extended cab, short bed, black bug deflector on hood, and no front or rear license plate number displayed. The suspect could have removed one or both.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #18A133058.



