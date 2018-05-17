Naked man streaks through 3 area businesses, authorities say

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas - It's a situation that has shoppers in disbelief.

Oak Ridge North Police said a man was naked and not afraid, exposing himself in several stores in two cities Tuesday.

WATCH: Naked man walks into business surveillance video

Oak Ridge North detectives got a call from the Kirkland's store on 27842 I-45 North that a man had took off his clothes inside the store and walked around naked before putting on his shorts and running away.

"Obviously, this is a crime, and we're afraid he might do this in front of children," said Oak Ridge North Detective Brandon Rogers, who was tasked with identifying the man.

Rogers said police tracked down three reports that day. The first came in at Posh Salons in Spring. Employees there said it happened around 11 a.m.

"He was naked. I think he came to the room first and came straight [into the lobby] and then he comes out and there is a girl sitting nearby and he says, 'Here we go!'" said Minnie Nguyen, who is a stylist at the salon.

"It appears he comes in and browses the store, briefly, and then disrobes, exposing himself to customers and the employees there at the stores for whatever gratification and then leaves," Rogers said.

Witnesses told police the man put his pants back on and then ran off into an adjacent parking lot, carrying his shirt.

Leslie Lewis is a regular at Posh Salons; of all stories she hears there, this was a first.

"I did not expect to hear this story," Lewis laughed. "But, I think it's kind of interesting."

Oak Ridge North investigators said he always puts on his shorts just before leaving and then runs. He was caught on surveillance video running away from Posh Salons, crossing in front of Cilantro's Mexican Grill once again.

Then, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the man was reported again, visiting a Kirkland's location at 19507 I-45 North #940, in Spring.

Police said he did the same thing.

"[Witnesses say he gazes] intently at the ladies that are the store -- which obviously makes them uncomfortable," Rogers said.

Investigators then received word that the man had later gone to the Kirkland's at the Oak Ridge North location around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. The store had surveillance video of the man walking around without clothes.

However, detectives say the employees at this location have seen this man before.

"The employees that witnessed him yesterday positively identified him as the same subject that committed this act in 2014," Rogers said.

Police said the man is in his late 50s, weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and tennis shoes that day.

Police are trying to collect more video, but are asking anyone who knows this man or has information about him to call Oak Ridge North Police at 281-292-4648.

