Second victim dies after deadly shooting spree in Liberty County

CLEVELAND, Texas - A second victim in a deadly shooting spree in Liberty County has died.
The Texas Rangers confirmed to Channel 2 that Davis Grubbs died over the weekend.
On Wednesday morning, Grubbs and two others were shot at a plumbing shop near Cleveland and a short time later, a deputy was shot in the neck during a shootout in the parking lot of a nearby veterinary clinic.
One of the victims, Toni Kelley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the gunman was identified as Pavol Vido. also shot and injured a Liberty County deputy, Richard Whitten. Police said Whitten is expected to recover from his injuries.
Vido was later found dead by law enforcement officers. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
