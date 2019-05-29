Who is the deputy shot in Cleveland shootout?

Deputy Richard Whitten, with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, was shot in the neck Wednesday. The shooting happened after he pursued a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Cleveland. Whitten is expected to recover.

CLEVELAND, Texas - Deputy Richard E. Whitten with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office was shot and injured while confronting a suspect in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Whitten was shot in the neck while confronting Pavol Vido, 65.

Vido was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at the B Dependable plumbing shop on FM Road 321 near New Salem Road.

Whitten is expected to recover from his injuries, officials said. Whitten has been with the department for four years.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office:

"Richard E. Whitten has been married for 14 years to Kami Heard Whitten. They have two children who are 22 and 25 years old. Richard graduated from Splendora High School in 1986 and is a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area. He graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy. In his free time Richard likes to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. Richard will be assigned as a Patrol Deputy."

DPS officials say Liberty County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Whitten, who was shot responding to a scene, is expected to survive. He is in stable condition at this hour at Memorial Hermann. He is a four year veteran of the LCSO @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/fhzQcBnrVn — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) May 29, 2019

