Search underway for missing Dickinson teenager

DICKINSON, Texas - A search is underway for a missing teenager from the Dickinson area.

Arionna Parham, 18, was last seen by her family on May 23 after she left home. Her family has not been able to contact her since, police said.

Texas EquuSearch joined the search Thursday morning.

Parham is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dickinson police at 281-337-4700.

Anyone looking to volunteer with the search is asked to call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

