Search underway for man who fell overboard 22-foot vessel in Moses Lake

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard, Texas City Fire Department and other officials are working to locate a man who fell from a boat in Moses Lake on Friday.

Three men told investigators that while they were aboard the boat, they looked back to see their fourth friend missing. They did not know when he fell, or where.

The search will shift to a "recovery mode" into Saturday morning, officials with the Texas City Fire Department said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that fell off a boat near Moses Lake last night. Coming up at 6 on @KPRC2, the latest on the search and whether he was wearing a life vest. pic.twitter.com/EXyVH1GVKQ — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) August 4, 2018

