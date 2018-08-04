News

Search underway for man who fell overboard 22-foot vessel in Moses Lake

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
KPRC

Investigators are searching for a man who fell from a rereational vessel Friday evening.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard, Texas City Fire Department and other officials are working to locate a man who fell from a boat in Moses Lake on Friday.

Three men told investigators that while they were aboard the boat, they looked back to see their fourth friend missing. They did not know when he fell, or where.

The search will shift to a "recovery mode" into Saturday morning, officials with the Texas City Fire Department said. 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.