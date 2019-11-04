Attorney: Accused Santa Fe High gunman likely to be found incompetent to stand trial

HOUSTON - The teen accused of murdering eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School in May 2018, will likely be declared incompetent to stand trial, his defense attorney, Nicholas Poehl told KPRC after the presiding judge lifted a gag order.

Poehl moved to have his client, Dimitrios Pagourtzis declared incompetent after defense experts conducted a months-long mental health evaluation.

“All three experts who have evaluated Mr. Pagourtzis for competency have determined that he is not presently competent to stand trial," Poehl said, referring to a defense team expert, a court's independent expert and a state's expert. "While there will be further information coming from the court over the next few weeks, the state is agreeing that he is presently not competent, this means he will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment with the goal of restoring him to legal competency. Once he is restored to competency, trial can proceed."

A formal order from the bench will be forthcoming, Poehl said.

KPRC has reached out to Galveston prosecutors handling the case, but have yet to receive a response.

